The General Services Administration (GSA) today announced the launch of its brand-new Federal IT Dashboard, replacing a legacy dashboard system created in 2009 that relied on older technology, became expensive to maintain, and exhibited performance problems.

GSA previewed the launch earlier this month. The new dashboard was made available internally last September, but not officially unveiled until today.

The new dashboard, GSA said, aims to provide the public with data about how the Federal government spends its IT budgets through displays of “agency IT cost and management data, including IT cost, schedule, and contract data received from agencies through their internal capital planning and investment control tools.”

The dashboard has been “updated to leverage new software and technology to provide users improved search functionality, interactive data visualization, and enhanced accessibility,” GSA said, along with direct access to data through a publicly available API.

The new dashboard will also streamline the collection of Federal agency IT data by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

“The new federal IT dashboard is a significant milestone in a more than decade-long effort to provide greater transparency and accountability around federal IT modernization,” commented GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

“As federal agencies make critical investments in upgrading their IT infrastructure and improving digital service delivery, it’s vital for the public to have visibility into how these dollars are being spent,” she said. “By making information about federal IT management and spending more accessible and user-friendly, this new dashboard will incentivize agencies to be more efficient and effective, and offer valuable insights to our federal partners and the public.”

“The federal IT dashboard is just one example of the many ways GSA is driving progress on IT modernization and digital service delivery governmentwide while providing maximum value to taxpayers,” Carnahan said.