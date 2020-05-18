GSA, JAIC Award Booz Allen Hamilton $800M AI Task Order

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and the General Services Administration (GSA) awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a five-year, $800 million task order today to support warfighting operations with AI-based solutions.

Booz Allen Hamilton will be responsible for integrating AI decision-making and analytic tools within DoD operations. The AI products will enable a “transformational shift” across DoD capabilities to establish a “definitive information advantage” in future warfare preparations, according to a press release. The task order will be processed through GSA’s Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract.

Technical capabilities provided by the contract will include data labeling, data management, data conditioning, AI product development, and transition AI into new and existing DoD programs and systems. The multi-million-dollar task order is a part of DoD’s Joint Warfighter National Mission Initiative.

“The Joint Warfighting mission initiative will provide the Joint Force with AI-enabled solutions vital to improving operational effectiveness in all domains,” Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, JAIC director, said. “This contract will be an important element as the JAIC increasingly focuses on fielding AI-enabled capabilities that meet the needs of the warfighter and decision-makers at every level.”

JAIC and GSA have worked together in the past on AI missions. In Fall 2019, the agencies joined forces on a Centers of Excellence (CoE) discovery sprint to accelerate AI adoption at DoD and across the Federal government.

“The CoE and the JAIC continue to learn from each other and identify lessons that can be shared broadly across the Federal space,” GSA Technology Transformation Service Director Anil Cheriyan said of the new contract award. “It is important to work closely with our customers to acquire the best in digital adoption to meet their needs.”