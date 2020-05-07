GSA, FDA Partner on Modernization CoE

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Information Management and Technology (OIMT) became the latest agency to partner with the General Services Administration (GSA) on a Centers of Excellence (CoE) initiative on May 7 to boost the agency’s technology modernization efforts.

“The Centers of Excellence is partnering with the FDA to support its IT community and accelerate the modernization of core capabilities,” Technology Transformation Services Director Anil Cheriyan said in a press release. “We’re bringing the best talent from within the Federal government and the private sector together to collaborate and drive the next generation of customer-centric results at OIMT.”

FDA’s OIMT will work with GSA on a people-centered partnership to support the workforce’s ability to adopt and develop new tech that assists FDA’s regulatory responsibilities, according to the release.

“OIMT enables us to support public health by providing critical technology to all of our offices and centers. When we put our workforce first, we know they’ll be better equipped to meet the challenges of the FDA’s diverse mission by enabling a modern organization, strategies, and infrastructure,” FDA CTO Vid Desai said.

Earlier this week, the National Institutes of Health also became a CoE partner. The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development will be working with GSA on cloud adoption, data and analytics, and organizational change.