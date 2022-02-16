The General Services Administration (GSA) is extending the deadline – by one year – for Federal agencies to transition off of their Networx telecommunications contracts by implementing a continuation of services (CoS) clause, a GSA spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk today.

While the Networx, Washington Interagency Telecommunications System (WITS) 3, and Regional Local Service contracts are still set to expire on May 31, 2023, the CoS clause will give Federal agencies another year to complete their transition off of Networx, and onto GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions Contract (EIS).

“GSA is not extending the Networx contract,” the agency spokesperson said. “GSA can confirm it intends to implement the continuity of service (CoS) clause for its legacy contracts to allow agencies and vendors time to sunset services on the expired contracts.”

The original plan was for agencies to be 90 percent complete with the transition off Networx by March 31, with a 100 percent transitioned deadline of Sept. 30 of this year. However, a litany of failing grades on that portion of the latest FITARA scorecard may have led to the realization that those deadlines would not be met by all agencies.

In total, 15 Federal agencies received failing grades for their Transition off Networx, while two received “D” grades, two received “C” grades, and just four received an “A.”

The spokesperson said GSA plans on releasing more details on the implementation of the CoS clause and what that entails “in the near future.”