The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Dec. 30 that it awarded the Polaris small business-focused governmentwide acquisition contract (GWAC) to 102 small businesses.

The contract vehicle will support agency requirements for IT services, including emerging technologies such as AI, automation, distributed ledger technology, edge computing, and immersive technology.

The Polaris GWAC aims to build equity in Federal procurement. It has additional awards for Women-Owned Small Businesses, Historically Underutilized Business Zones, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses planned for fiscal year 2025.

“GSA is focused on saving taxpayer dollars through contracts that provide the best value to the government while expanding opportunities for small businesses across the country,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “The Polaris GWAC is another way we keep our commitment to supporting evolving Federal IT needs while providing opportunities for the small business community to succeed in the Federal marketplace.”

Polaris replaces GSA’s $15 billion Alliant 2 Small Business Contract, which GSA announced in 2020 it would be canceling after a successful court challenge in 2019.

GSA said there are several “good-for-government key features of Polaris,” including not having a master contract ceiling – unlike its predecessor. Additionally, GSA said the contract offers expanded Small Disadvantaged Business participation opportunities, the ability to refresh the industrial base through regular on-ramps, and the inclusion of a technical refresh clause that can be used when needed.

“As a result of this award, agencies can now achieve their socioeconomic goals and meet stringent Federal compliance and security requirements for IT, while working with some of the best and most creative small IT companies,” said Assistant Commissioner for the GSA Office of Information Technology Category (ITC) Laura Stanton.

“I look forward to seeing the body of innovation that results from the Polaris GWAC and the continued success of the awarded small businesses,” Stanton added. “I’d also like to congratulate and thank our team for their hard work and dedication to bring Polaris to fruition.”