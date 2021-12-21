The leader of the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Integrated Award Environment, which oversees government-wide Federal award systems such as SAM.gov, will be heading to the private sector in the new year.

Judith Zawatsky, assistant commissioner of the Office of Systems Management within GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, confirmed to MeriTalk that she will be leaving the agency in early January, with her last official day on January 8.

In addition to overseeing the Integrated Award Environment, Zawatsky’s office at GSA also oversees the Common Acquisition Platform.

Zawatsky has served at GSA for over 15 years, including roles such as chief of staff for the Federal Acquisition Service, director of the Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) Program Management Office, acting deputy assistant commissioner, and director for outreach and stakeholder management.

In the new year, Zawatsky said she is “excited” to head to Gartner, a technology research and consulting company, to work as an enterprise IT leadership partner, focusing on Federal sourcing and vendor management.

Prior to serving at GSA, Zawatsky spent 18 years as a commercial consultant in government contracting and business processes.