Google Partners With Defending Digital Campaigns Ahead of 2020 Election

Google announced today that it is partnering with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that brings cybersecurity tools and resources to Federal election campaigns. As part of that arrangement, Google will provide Federal election campaigns with free security keys through Google’s Advanced Protection Program. Security keys, which are small physical devices that can be used to authenticate account access, are able to protect accounts even if a would-be cybercriminal has access to the password. “Multifactor authentication is one of the best cybersecurity defenses,” said Michael Kaiser, DDC’s president and CEO. “Every campaign should make it a high priority to enroll in the Advanced Protection Program and secure their accounts.”