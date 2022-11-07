With issues ranging from safeguarding national security, improving the constituent experience, and tackling climate change, government agencies from the Federal level down to local municipalities have their proverbial plates full of initiatives that will shape our country – and the world – for generations to come. Google’s new Public Sector division will explore the technology that will advance these issues at its upcoming Government Summit, taking place on November 15, 2022, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. Registration for the summit is open.

The push to solve some of our country’s biggest challenges is coming from the highest level of government. From White House Executive Orders on strengthening cybersecurity, improving the customer experience and service delivery, and advancing biotechnology and biomanufacturing to congressional mandates on reducing operational overhead, government IT leaders are turning to emerging technology to make real progress in meeting the mandates and advancing critical missions.

Innovative technology requires a modern architecture. To better support government agencies in their modernization efforts, earlier this year Google announced the creation of Google Public Sector, a subsidiary of Google LLC. The new Google division expands the technology giant’s commitment to its government partners, and will focus on helping agencies across Federal, state, and local governments and educational institutions accelerate their digital transformations.

The new division is hyper focused on helping government modernize legacy technology with Google solutions including Google Cloud and Google Workspace. By partnering with Google and upgrading legacy infrastructures, agencies and institutions can tap into emerging technology to achieve mission success, including edge computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

Google Public Sector will showcase its partnerships, technology, and public sector expertise at its upcoming Government Summit. This is Google’s third public sector summit, but the first to be held in person.

This year’s summit will feature speakers from across government and industry along with expanded session tracks that focus on the key issues driving government digital transformation and innovation. Tracks include Mission-Driven Innovation, Data Analytics & AI, and Security & Resilience.

Many sessions will include real-world examples of how Google technology advanced critical missions like improving service delivery. The summit will also take a deep dive into using data analytics for predictive modeling to support vital environmental and healthcare initiatives.

Google, which consistently ranks as one of the top places to work in the nation and fosters an innovative and inclusive corporate culture, will also have two tracks focused on supporting the government workforce – Collaboration & Culture and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.

The addition of tracks focused on the needs of government employees is especially important in today’s tight job market and changing work environment. Government agencies looking to retain knowledgeable employees and recruit the next generation of leaders are turning to technology like that offered in Google Workspace to enable collaboration across work environments, including remote home offices. The summit will explore how technology can be used to combat employee burnout and how leaders can meet the needs of today’s “work from anywhere” workforce while keeping networks and data secure.

Google will also showcase its I Am Remarkable initiative, which is empowering women and other underrepresented groups to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond.

In addition to Google Private Sector technology leaders, speakers at this year’s summit include Pritha Mehra, CIO and executive vice president, U.S. Postal Service; Deborah Stephens, deputy CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; Duane Piper, CIO and division director, South Florida Water Management District; Sean Connelly, TIC program manager and senior cybersecurity architect, CISA; and other leaders from Federal and state governments.

Registration is still open for the free, one-day event. Attendees are eligible to receive up to 5 continuing professional education (CPE) credits.