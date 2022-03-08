Google said today it agreed to buy cybersecurity defense and response services provider Mandiant for $5.4 billion in cash. After the acquisition closes, Google will wrap Mandiant into its Google Cloud business.

Both firms are heavily invested in the Federal cybersecurity marketplace, and both are part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative.

The Mandiant acquisition will help Google Cloud deliver an “end-to-end security operations suite” supporting customers in cloud and on-premise environments, Google said. Google Cloud’s security service offerings include those aimed at achieving zero trust security, stopping malicious content and remediating software vulnerabilities, and providing analytics and automation services.

Mandiant’s service lineup includes incident response services for organizations that have been targeted by cyberattacks, testing of security programs, orchestration of cyber defenses, and security training.

“Organizations around the world are facing unprecedented cybersecurity challenges as the sophistication and severity of attacks that were previously used to target major governments are now being used to target companies in every industry,” commented Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. “We look forward to welcoming Mandiant to Google Cloud to further enhance our security operations suite and advisory services, and help customers address their most important security challenges.”

“There has never been a more critical time in cybersecurity,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO at Mandiant. “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Google Cloud. Together, we will deliver expertise and intelligence at scale, changing the security industry.”