FY2020 Fed Budget Proposal Boosts IT Funds Across Agencies

Alongside a Federal employee pay raise and $25 million for the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF), the bipartisan and bicameral Fiscal Year 2020 budget proposal includes IT funding boosts across agencies with an emphasis on cybersecurity.

At the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) would receive a $334 million increase in FY2020 for a total of a $2 billion budget. If approved, this appropriations legislation would also establish the DHS Cyber Hunt and Incident Response Teams to provide timely technical response to cybersecurity incidents. No additional funds were authorized to support the teams.

Department of Defense (DoD) is allotted an additional $268 million for cybersecurity advancements in the FY20 budget proposal. Another $200 million is budgeted to support agencywide 5G and $107 million will go toward other tech infrastructure.

Budget legislators set aside $156 million for Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response at the Department of Energy (DoE). The $36 million increase would help secure energy infrastructure. Also at DoE, Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy (ARPA-E) would receive an additional $59 million to address economic, environmental, and energy security challenges.

General provisions tacked onto the FY2020 budget proposal would also tweak other Federal IT law. Legislations in the appropriations package would exempt Federal IT acquisition from the Buy American Act in order to promote Federal access to commercial IT. However, text in the legislation specifically prohibits agencies from acquiring telecommunications equipment produced by Huawei.

Additionally, this budget asks agencies to ensure that Federal CIOs participate in all IT-related budget planning alongside agency CFOs, in a way that’s consistent with current OMB guidelines.

Throughout the budget, legislators provided agencies with several other IT-related funds: