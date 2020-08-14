FPDS Reports Transitioning to Beta.SAM.Gov by Mid-October

The Federal Procurement Data System’s (FPDS) reporting function will complete its transition to beta.SAM.gov by October 17, according to an August 3 update from the General Services Administration (GSA).

GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service manages the Integrated Award Environment (IAE) program leading the data consolidation efforts. IAE began a “soft launch” of the FPDS transition in March 2020 and is now preparing to retire certain aspects of the FPDS website.

“Beta.SAM.gov will be the only place to create and run contract data reports and the reports module in FPDS.gov will be retired,” the announcement states. “Only the FPDS reports function is transitioning – the rest of FPDS will remain in place.”

Until October, the reports will be available through both beta.SAM.gov and the FPDS website. GSA will be accepting feedback on the report transition through the beta.SAM.gov website. The agency has also created training videos and guides to lead individuals through the new processes.

GSA wrote in the update, “It’s been a truly collaborative effort among the IAE team, our users, and our stakeholders, and this collaboration continues as we integrate reports capabilities from FPDS.”

The update also announced improved search capabilities on beta.SAM.gov. Now, when a user searches two or more terms as a phrase, the search tool will prioritize results matching that phrase by relevance.