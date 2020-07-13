Former CoE Exec Bob DeLuca Returning to GSA to Lead TTS

Bob DeLuca, who recently began as deputy CIO of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), will be returning to the General Services Administration (GSA) as acting Technology Transformation Service (TTS) director and the deputy Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) commissioner on detail.

“Bob is incredibly mission focused,” GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said when she announced the personnel change July 12 on Government Matters. “It was not his idea to do this but when we called him up and asked him and called up and asked FDIC, they recognized the importance having a strong leader at TTS has for helping IT modernization, AI and, frankly, grapple with the COVID response across government.”

DeLuca left his role as Centers of Excellence (CoE) executive director at GSA three weeks ago. His new role with GSA is a temporary detail position while the position is in between permanent leaders. Anil Cheriyan is scheduled to step down as deputy commissioner of the GSA’s FAS and director of TTS on July 17.

“We wanted to make sure that there wasn’t a leadership vacuum in TTS in the interim,” Murphy said of the decision to bring DeLuca back to the agency.

DeLuca started his position as deputy CIO position at FDIC on July 6, where he’ll continue to oversee the day-to-day administrative functions of the agency’s CIO organization as he takes on the temporary detail.