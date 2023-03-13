At the ServiceNow Federal Forum event in Washington, D.C. today, ServiceNow named Raj Iyer – the former chief information officer (CIO) for the U.S. Army – to a newly created role of global head of public sector.

Iyer stepped down from his post at the Army earlier this year, after being the first civilian to hold the CIO position in the Army’s 243-year history. As CIO, he oversaw a $16 billion annual IT budget, as well as the implementation of key initiatives such as the Army Digital Transformation Strategy.

“It should go without saying: When governments work, the world works. That’s why we need to recognize that ServiceNow’s role in this global industry has never been more critical,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow.

“Raj is the best of the best,” McDermott added. “He’s the perfect leader to accelerate the mission-critical nature of the work we do with governments around the world, to transform experiences for employees, service members, and citizens.”

At ServiceNow, Iyer will work to accelerate the industry’s pace of digital transformation and expand the company’s global public sector strategy, according to a press release. He will lead the growth of markets across the global public sector, focusing on Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“We have a huge opportunity to truly transform the public sector through cloud-based digital technologies,” Iyer said. “ServiceNow has the biggest vision for digital transformation at the scale of government, and I’m thrilled to join a company that is equally as passionate and excited about the potential for change as ServiceNow. It has never been easier to leverage the power of a platform like ServiceNow to truly transform how governments serve their citizens.”