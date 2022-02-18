The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded AT&T four Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contracts to modernize the agency’s telecommunications and transition FEMA off the Networx contracts, AT&T announced.

The contracts will cover FEMA’s National Warning System (NAWAS) and Contact Center Capabilities Modernization Program (C3MP), along with Wi-Fi and voice and data services. Taken altogether, the four contracts are valued at more than $167 million over five years, should all of the options be exercised.

“The FEMA mission is noble in intent, expansive in reach, and complex in delivery,” Stacy Schwartz, AT&T Vice President of Public Sector and FirstNet said in a press release. “As climate events and their impacts continue to increase in number and scope, more and more U.S. citizens turn to FEMA for help. We’re proud to stand beside FEMA and modernize its communications capabilities now and for the future.”

The General Services Administration (GSA) recently extended its deadline for Federal agencies to transition to GSA’s EIS telecommunications contracts after the most recent FITARA scorecard laid bare the fact that not all agencies were on track to hit the prior deadlines.

AT&T said it will be moving NAWAs off its legacy technology to newer services using a “non-disruptive” approach. As far as its work on FEMA’s C3MP system, AT&T said the program will help modernize FEMA’s call centers and provide a pathway to moving it entirely to the cloud. According to the release, FEMA supports over 1,6000 call centers.

FEMA also awarded a Wi-Fi contract – which AT&T already provides to FEMA and will now bill to the EIS contract – and a data and voice modernization that will look to flatten the network topology and simplify network monitoring.