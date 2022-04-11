The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is teaming up with state governments to investigate robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced that the majority of state attorneys general have joined in the effort, with 27 states and the District of Columbia having signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau.

“It shows that we are united when it comes to fighting robocalls – urban, rural, north, south, east, and west,” Rosenworcel said. “Today, I invite every state and U.S. territory to join this effort and establish information sharing and cooperation structures with the FCC so we can work together to investigate and put an end to spoofing and robocall scam campaigns.”

The MOUs establish critical information sharing and cooperation structures between state investigators and the FCC. Additionally, states receive expertise and important investigation resources from the FCC.

“During investigations, both the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and state investigators seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints, and take other critical steps to build a record against possible bad actors,” FCC said. “These partnerships can provide critical resources for building cases and preventing duplicative efforts in protecting consumers and businesses nationwide.”

Rosenworcel wrote to the remaining state attorneys general who have not yet joined the partnership, urging them to establish their own bilateral robocall investigation partnership to meet their state’s needs.

Along with the District of Columbia, the states who have signed MOUs to team up with the FCC include: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.