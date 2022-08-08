The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched the “Your Home, Your Internet” pilot program designed to raise awareness of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) among households receiving Federal housing assistance.

The pilot program, which will run for an entire year, will test the best methods for helping consumers receiving Federal housing assistance through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) learn about the ACP and enroll in the program.

The ACP provides a monthly discount of up to $30 per month, up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands, and a one-time $100 discount toward a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.

“Everyone receiving Federal housing assistance is eligible for the [ACP]. But we know that so many of those households are still unserved. That’s why today we are creating a special pilot program to develop creative ways to reach this population,” said FCC Chairwomen Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. “We are committing $10 million to this effort because we know there are millions of households residing in these communities that could benefit from the ACP.”

The “Your Home, Your Internet” pilot program features enhancements designed to help ease the application and enrollment process for Federal housing assistance recipients.

“Broadband is a necessity for American households, yet many HUD-assisted families lack access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “HUD is committed to ensuring that the people we serve have sufficient internet access for work, school, health care, and other needs.”

“FCC’s new pilot program will make it easier for HUD-assisted families to access reliable and affordable high-speed internet, and I look forward to working with Chairwoman Rosenworcel and the Commission to get more families online,” Fudge added.

State and local housing authorities, Tribal Designated Housing Entities, and other state, regional, or local government entities and community partners are eligible to apply for the pilot. Applicants will also be able to submit proposals for specialized ACP outreach efforts, including promotional materials that are directed to Federal housing assistance recipients and organizations.