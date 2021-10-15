The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced Oct. 13 that Erie Meyer, a founding member of the agency’s tech and innovation team, will return to CFPB as its next chief technologist.

Meyer returns to the agency bringing a much deeper bag of knowledge on tech and digital services, having been part of the team that also helped launch the White House’s U.S. Digital Service team in 2014.

Meyer will come to CFPB from the Federal Trade Commission, where she’s worked for nearly three-and-a-half years. At FTC, Meyer worked as the chief technologist, a senior advisor to agency Chair Lina Khan for policy planning, and was also the technology advisor for then-FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra. He and Meyer will reunite, as Chopra was recently sworn in as director of CFPB.

Meyer got her start in government helping launch the CFPB as part of its implementation team, also becoming a founding tech and innovation team member and also working as editorial director at the agency.