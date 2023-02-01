The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced the appointment of Pierrette McIntire as the new chief information officer (CIO) of the agency on Jan. 30.

McIntire, a tech veteran at EEOC, initially joined the agency in 1988 as a database programmer within the Office of Information Technology.

“The EEOC is fortunate to have Pierrette McIntire in this important role,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows. “Her experience, expertise, and commitment to our mission make her well-equipped to guide the continued growth and evolution of EEOC’s technology programs.”

In McIntire’s 34 years at the agency, she held key senior IT roles, including director of the Charge Data System Division and director of the Technology Planning and Management Division. She later served as the agency’s chief information security officer for 16 years.

Most recently, McIntire served as the EEOC’s deputy CIO.

“We have a great team at the EEOC, and strong partnerships both inside and outside the government,” McIntire said.

She continued, “I look forward to working together to further the EEOC’s mission through the continuous improvement of technology.”