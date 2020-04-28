ECS Awarded $83 Million Army AI Contract

ECS Federal was awarded an $83 million artificial intelligence (AI) contract with the U.S. Army on April 23 to help prototype the tech over the next three years. ECS will be responsible for researching and developing “novel approaches” to AI algorithms under a cost-plus, fixed-fee contract. Over the last several months, the Army has made several strides in AI including building a new service to study the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence, and using AI to detect battlefield threats. ECS is an AI, cloud, cybersecurity, machine learning, and IT modernization provider in Fairfax, Va.