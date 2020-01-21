DoJ Seeking Tech to Monitor IT Infrastructure, Improve User Experience

The Department of Justice’s (DoJ) Office of Justice Programs (OJP) is seeking a Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) platform to oversee its existing IT infrastructure for reliability and improve user experience.

In a Jan. 21 Sources Sought Notice, the agency explains that it hosts a wide array of tech services. Physical and virtual data centers, cloud-hosted applications, and other auxiliary services are all critical to DoJ’s mission. A DEM solution would help DoJ determine the “quality of experience” delivered to users by the agency’s IT infrastructure.

“These insights should be able to assist and guide the OJP digital transformation team to deliver reliable performance metrics and an improved user experience across OJP enterprise,” the solicitation states. “Furthermore, this DEM system should contribute to the enhancement and optimization of the end-user experience which is a strategic goal of OJP digital transformation initiative.”

To meet these goals, a successful solution would:

Identify digital experience performance gaps;

Monitor user experience across platforms;

Provide user-centric metrics on application performance;

Determine the root causes of availability and performance issues; and

Proactively monitor applications from any location around the world.

Responses to the solicitation are due by Jan. 31.