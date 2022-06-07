The Department of Justice (DoJ) along with the FBI and other international enforcement agencies have announced the seizure of three different internet domains selling malicious software and information.

The domains that were seized were focused primarily on selling stolen information while the other two websites focused primarily on clients that wanted to send Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks as well as providing them with online tools to execute such attacks.

“Cyber crime often crosses national borders. Using strong working relationships with our international law enforcement partners, we will address crimes like these that threaten privacy, security, and commerce around the globe,” United States Attorney Matthew Graves said in the release.

The seizure of these domains came from an international collaboration effort with the National Police Corps of the Netherlands and the Federal Police of Belgium. The prime suspects expected to be behind these domains were arrested in Belgium.

“These seizures are prime examples of the ongoing actions the FBI and our international partners are undertaking to disrupt malicious cyber activity,” Special Agent in Charge Wayne Jacobs said. “Disrupting malicious DDoS operations and dismantling websites that facilitate the theft and sale of stolen personal information is a priority for the FBI.”

Currently, going to these website domains will lead to visitors being greeted by a seizure banner detailing the domains’ end.