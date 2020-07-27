DoD Passed One Million Telework Mark in June

Per new figures from the Office of the CIO, the Department of Defense (DoD) accommodated more than one million personnel on telework as of mid-June, compared to the 95,000 employees that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The department has moved to a telework posture at an unprecedented rate and at a scale never before seen, which has mitigated disruption to our national defense,” CIO Dana Deasy said in a July 27 statement.

Deasy confirmed in April that 900,000 DoD personnel had activated accounts in the department’s new Commercial Virtual Remote (CVR) environment, making it the “largest rollout ever implemented in this short amount of time.” New figures from DoD state that now more than 3.2 million CVR accounts have been created, generating 44.3 million chat messages and 134,000 unique teams in the environment as of early June.

Virtual Private Network usage at DoD has increased from a pre-pandemic average of 49,600, to 440,000 connections per day during the pandemic.

Just over four months into the pandemic, Deasy also confirmed that the COVID-19 Telework Readiness Task Force is still meeting several times per week to further Federal remote work efforts.