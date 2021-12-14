The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded artificial intelligence (AI) application software company C3 AI a $500 million contract to deliver products and services for AI-enabled modeling and simulation, C3 AI announced Dec. 9.

The DoD gave C3 AI a five-year Product-Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) that should allow for quicker acquisition of any of C3 AI’s enterprise AI products by any of the DoD’s component agencies, according to the release.

“Accelerating the DoD’s enterprise AI capabilities is vital to developing and deploying systems to counter increasingly capable threats,” the release says. “C3 AI’s software enables the DoD to rapidly address additional use cases and scale AI applications across all branches of the U.S. DoD.”

According to C3 AI, the agreement should accelerate the adoption of its C3 AI Suite and C3 AI Defense products that the company said are already being used in various DoD components like the Air Force, Space Command, and Defense Information Systems Agency. The firm’s defense and intelligence products include features such as insider threat hunting, AI predictive maintenance, modeling and simulation, and more.

“The new Agreement has a DoD-wide scope, accelerating research projects in simulation and modeling and production deployments for operations and sustainment,” C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel said in the release. “We are thrilled to have been selected for these important initiatives and look forward to expanding our work and finding new ways to better serve the U.S. Federal government.”