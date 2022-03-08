Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines announced this week that Adele Merritt will serve as chief information officer (CIO) for the Intelligence Community (IC).

Merritt started her career at the National Security Agency and has held several IC roles, including serving as the principal deputy CIO for cyber at the Department of Energy and director and acting senior director for intelligence programs on the National Security Council during the Obama Administration.

Most recently, Merritt served as a program manager at DreamPort, a cyber innovation facility created by U.S. Cyber Command for the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute.

“Dr. Merritt will lead our ongoing modernization efforts to transform the IC Information Technology Enterprise, ensure the security of the IC’s Information Technology systems, and enhance IT cooperation within the IC,” Haines said in a statement.

Merritt is stepping in for Michael Waschully, who served as acting IC CIO for the past year. Haines said Waschully will stay on as the deputy IC CIO.