DIU Seeking Machine Learning Solutions for RPA Tools

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is seeking machine learning (ML) solutions to help boost its existing robotic process automation (RPA) tools.

“In order to eliminate many mundane and tedious business processes, the DoD leverages [RPA] tools on rules-based tasks,” DIU said in a recent solicitation. “Current automated workflows are strictly conditional, requiring well-defined business logic and processes prior to implementation. However, many more processes have less-defined business processes, which require manual intervention to fix.”

DIU wants the ML solutions to be commercially viable, readily available, and with the ability to “automatically identify, predict, and recommend corrections to complex business solutions.” Among those are:

Identifying patterns of fraud;

Waste and abuse; or

Inaccuracies and redundancies in financial, logistics, travel, and payroll accounts systems.

“The ML platform will identify and suggest corrections to business processes that are not limited to previously well-defined business logic methods,” DIU said. It added that “the solution must integrate with existing automated workflows and be cloud and RPA agnostic.”

Responses to the solicitation are due by May 22.