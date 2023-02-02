The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded Lumen Technologies a $223 million contract to provide secure, mission-critical communications services to the Department of Defense (DoD).

Under the agreement, Lumen will supply DISA with modern hybrid-cloud voice and audio-conferencing services that support the DoD’s mission inside and outside the U.S. Lumen will deliver voice and conferencing services from cloud data centers that meet DoD Impact Level 5 security standards and provide modern capabilities with scalable infrastructure ready to meet warfighters’ needs on demand.

The new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system will eliminate the need for desk phones, and will support remote users as DoD transitions to a hybrid workforce by enabling more than 250,000 concurrent connections to DISA’s voice cloud system.

“DoD selected Lumen to deliver voice communications services that will help it carry out its important mission using today’s technologies,” said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president of Lumen public sector, in a press release. “DoD is modernizing its network and leveraging cloud-based technologies like the new voice system enabled by Lumen that securely connects our troops with modern communications tools wherever they are.”

The VoIP system also supports DoD’s transition to a next-generation 911 system at military bases that can better pinpoint and route first responders to a caller’s location, improves the delivery of emergency calls, and enables residents to contact 911 not only by making a voice call, while laying the foundation for delivery of pictures and videos in the future.

The $223 million contract, which DISA awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration’s 15-year $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program, has a base performance period of one year, with three additional one-year options and a potential six-month extension.