General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has snagged an Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Phase III production agreement from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

The DISA ICAM solution will secure identity, access, and account management for Defense Department (DoD) applications. The contract is worth up to $162 million with a one-year base period and four option years.

Additionally, the DISA solution will enable interoperability with other agencies which will reduce cost and enhance security for DoD mission partners, while also enabling Joint All-Domain Command and Control’s (JADC2) goal of sharing data securely and more easily.

“DoD and DISA’s enterprise ICAM solution will serve as a critical pillar of its cybersecurity strategy and ultimate push toward a zero-trust architecture,” said Amy Gilliland, president at GDIT. “As a foundational element of JADC2, it is also key to DoD’s vision of a connected joint force. We are looking forward to partnering with the DoD to achieve this vision.”

Phases I and II were also awarded to GDIT, and included the “successful” completion of a pilot prototype. Through Phase III, GDIT will expand on its previous work through onboarding DoD’s financial management applications into the ICAM solution and expanding the program’s scope to include non-financial management applications.