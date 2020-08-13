DISA Awards $106M Contract for JAIC Work

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) at the Department of Defense (DoD) is receiving outside help in its work to develop artificial intelligence (AI) tools for the department. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) awarded a four-year task order valued at $106 million for the Joint Common Foundation AI development environment at the JAIC. The contract is “designed to lower the barrier of entry for AI developers to DoD customers,” according to a joint JAIC-DISA statement. Deloitte Consulting, LLC will be the lead system integrator for all contractor service solutions. The JAIC’s Joint Common Foundation reduces redundancy in creating AI tools and allows for creation of a repository of AI tools for the department. The task order has a one-year base period from August 17 through Aug. 16, 2021, with three, one-year option periods through Aug. 16, 2024.