The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has appointed Ryan McArthur to lead its program office for the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC), according to McArthur’s LinkedIn.

McArthur has held the post since February, according to his profile, after spending nearly the last two years at DoD as a senior technical advisor to the deputy CIO for information enterprise.

He’ll now oversee DISA’s implementation of the cloud contract replacing the oft-maligned and ultimately canceled Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract. After a lengthy decision and appeal process on the JEDI contract, DISA invited four major cloud providers to apply for the JWCC contract.

McArthur’s JWCC office will be overseen by DISA’s Hosting and Compute Center, which was created last year in a merger between DISA’s Cloud Computing Program Office.

Prior to his time at DoD, McArthur had also spent time as an IT strategy manager for the Marines and an IT specialist at the United States Department of Agriculture.