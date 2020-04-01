Director of OSTP to Serve as Acting NSF Director

The White House appointed Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Kelvin Droegemeier to replace France Córdova as acting director of the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Droegemeier will continue his duties with OSTP as he takes on the additional title from NSF, effective March 31. President Donald Trump nominated Sethuraman Panchanathan to assume role of NSF director in December 2019, but Droegemeier will fill in as Panchanathan awaits Senate confirmation.

Director Kelvin Droegemeier has unmatched experience as the science advisor to the White House and leader the Office of Science and Technology Policy,” Former Director Córdova said in a press release. “He has a distinguished career of advancing the progress of science. NSF will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

Droegemeier added, “My role at NSF is a temporary one as we all excitedly await the swift Senate confirmation of Dr. Panchanathan … The future is bright, and the United States will continue to lead the world in science and technology as we transition from one NSF Director to the next.”

Córdova’s stepped down as director earlier this week.