DHS Updates Data Center, Cloud Optimization Efforts; Sees January Award

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has provided an update on its efforts to advance Data Center and Cloud Optimization (DCC).

The Sept. 11 update follows a notice posted in July on Beta.Sam.gov. In the original notice, DHS said it is looking to acquire “support services for management of its enterprise data center and to implement and manage its future state enterprise hosting environment.” The acquisition is intended to “drive a more efficient, responsive hybrid information technology hosting environment that also serves as the foundation for the management and integration of a multi-cloud and co-location environment.”

As part of the eventual acquisition, DHS is looking to migrate some of its apps to the cloud, with the remainder hosted in the data center or co-location service providers. This transition will leave the data center as “the core DHS compute and storage environment from which to host and manage enterprise infrastructure and applications.” The data center currently contains both sensitive, but unclassified IT and classified IT infrastructure, applications, and data.

DHS is looking to acquire three main types of services:

Operate, Maintain, and Optimize DC1 Services: “Provide continuing support of current services. Implement, optimize, and operate compute and storage infrastructure and applications in DC1 and other associated locations.”

Professional Services: “Provide professional services that support ongoing operations, optimization, and implementation of the target state and continued advisory services for emerging technology and IT hosting practices.”

Cloud, Co-location, and Integration Services: “Provide services from and integration to FedRAMP-Certified Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) to support Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service, and Platform as a Service.”

The Sept. 11 update follows the second DHS DCCO virtual Industry Day on Sept. 10. DHS posted an audio recording of the Industry Day. DHS also noted that it is continuing to engage with the private sector via one-on-one sessions through Sept. 25. Once the individual sessions have concluded, DHS said it intends to release a draft final solicitation later this month, with a final solicitation set for release in mid-October. If the project stays on schedule, proposals will be due mid-November, and the contract will be awarded early January 2021.