The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is collecting feedback and opinions regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition between now and December 6.
DHS has used and piloted AI-enabled technologies in several functions like customs and border protection, transportation security, and investigations. Earlier this year, DHS launched new shoe-scanning imaging technology, to be deployed at TSA security checkpoints to improve the efficiency of airport screening and potentially eliminate the need to remove shoes and outerwear when passing through checkpoints.
However, AI and facial recognition bring public controversies, such as bias, security, and privacy concerns.
“Understanding how the public perceives these technologies and then designing and deploying them in a manner responsive to the public’s concerns is critical in gaining public support for DHS’s use of these technologies,” an information collection request posted to the Federal Register stated.
The agency plans to use the feedback to better design and deploy related hardware and software, as well as improve the marketing of the tools. DHS is especially interested in feedback that addresses the following questions:
- Is this collection necessary for the proper functions of the department?
- Will this information be processed and used promptly?
- Is the estimate of burden accurate?
- How might the department enhance the quality, utility, and clarity of the information to be collected?
- How might the department minimize the burden of this collection on the respondents, including using information technology?