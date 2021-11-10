The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is collecting feedback and opinions regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition between now and December 6.

DHS has used and piloted AI-enabled technologies in several functions like customs and border protection, transportation security, and investigations. Earlier this year, DHS launched new shoe-scanning imaging technology, to be deployed at TSA security checkpoints to improve the efficiency of airport screening and potentially eliminate the need to remove shoes and outerwear when passing through checkpoints.

However, AI and facial recognition bring public controversies, such as bias, security, and privacy concerns.

“Understanding how the public perceives these technologies and then designing and deploying them in a manner responsive to the public’s concerns is critical in gaining public support for DHS’s use of these technologies,” an information collection request posted to the Federal Register stated.

The agency plans to use the feedback to better design and deploy related hardware and software, as well as improve the marketing of the tools. DHS is especially interested in feedback that addresses the following questions: