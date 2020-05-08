DHS Adds Seven New Members to Advisory Council

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chad Wolf appointed seven new members to the Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC) yesterday. The new members include: James Carafano, vice president of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy; James Fuller, executive vice president of Hill + Knowlton Strategies; Hans Miller, CEO and co-founder of Airside; Chris Nocco, sheriff of Pasco County, Fla.; Cynthia Renaud, chief of police for the city of Santa Monica, Calif.; Mark Weatherford, founding partner at Aspen Chartered; and Brian White, leader of global security practice at DBO Partners. HSAC is the Federal advisory committee proving DHS with recommendations and advice on homeland security issues. “My vision for the HSAC, consistent with its charter, is to seek its organizationally independent, strategic, timely, specific and actionable advice on a range of homeland security issues,” Acting Secretary Wolf said of the new appointments.