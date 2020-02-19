Dell Inks Deal to Sell RSA For $2 Billion

Dell announced on Feb. 18 an agreement to sell security services provider RSA to an investor group including Symphony Technology Group for $2.075 billion in cash, subject to adjustments. Dell said the transaction includes the RSA Archer, RSA NetWitness Platform, RSA SecurID, RSA Fraud and Risk Intelligence and RSA Conference assets. The deal is expected to close in the next six to nine months. “This is the right long-term strategy for Dell, RSA and our collective customers and partners,” said Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer at Dell. “The transaction will further simplify our business and product portfolio. It also allows Dell Technologies to focus on our strategy to build automated and intelligent security into infrastructure, platforms, and devices to keep data safe, protected and resilient.”