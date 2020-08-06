DCSA Aims to Raise Awareness of Insider Threat

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) – the organization which oversees nearly all of the Federal government’s security clearances – is scheduled to host a virtual security conference to kick off the second annual National Insider Threat Awareness Month in early September.

The Insider Threat Virtual Conference, scheduled to take place on September 3, will feature speakers from across government and industry detailing the efforts to address insider threats.

“Insider threat programs help the workforce identify, understand, and report concerning behaviors early, enabling proactive intervention and assistance before those behaviors become a risk,” said DCSA Director William Lietzau, in a letter. “Insider threat awareness is not about curtailing protected free speech or suppressing legitimate whistleblowing; it is about preventing the exploitation of authorized access to cause harm to an organization, its resources or its people.”

A number of high-profile incidents have made news in recent years, which has increased the Federal government’s efforts to address the issue. The first Insider Threat Awareness Month was held in September 2019.

“Foreign intelligence entities do not take breaks,” said Insider Threat Division Chief Rebecca Morgan, of the Center for Development of Security Excellence, during an August 6 online event. With many employees working remotely, Morgan said the risks for insider threats remain a concern.