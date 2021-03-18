The Department of Defense has named Danielle Metz the permanent Deputy CIO (DCIO) for the agency’s information enterprise, the agency announced March 17. Metz has held the DCIO position in an acting capacity since last December.

Metz is also a member of the Senior Executive Service, and her combined roles make her responsible for providing “oversight, policy guidance, and digital expertise for DoD enterprise infrastructure initiatives driving toward the objectives of digital modernization,” according to her DoD bio.

Metz’s job also includes leading the department in executing a strategy based around making information enterprise “operationally effective,” efficient, and cost-efficient. The department’s current priorities include “network optimization, cloud adoption, software modernization, and IT reform.”

Metz has spent all of her Federal career associated with the DoD, either as a direct employee of the DoD CIO, on detail from the DoD, or in its Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Before becoming acting DCIO, she was a principal director in the DoD’s CIO office for two years and previously spent over six years in the DoD’s DISA. Metz was also a policy advisor to the President’s Executive Office in 2018, working on implementing IT modernization at the Federal level in the Office of Science and Technology Policy.