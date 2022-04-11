Do you know someone who works hard to drive innovation and ensure our nation’s cybersecurity? MeriTalk wants you to submit nominations for our Cyber Defenders Awards, to honor those individuals who have made significant contributions across cyber programs in Federal IT.

The last two years have highlighted the need for cyber resiliency, and we think it’s time to recognize those that are dedicated to maintaining and improving the United States’ cyber posture.

Between warding off the increased number of cyberattacks or implementing the Biden administration’s cybersecurity executive order (EO), our nation’s cyber defenders are working hard to protect all Americans.

Nominations for MeriTalk’s Cyber Defenders Awards are open until April 15. Award nominees must work in the Federal IT industry – in either industry or government – and exhibit strong leadership and a drive to bring fresh ideas to the ring.

The nomination process is quick and easy, and MeriTalk will recognize the award winners at the May 19 Cyber Central and Cyber Smoke events.

MeriTalk’s in-person Cyber Central event will explore how agencies are advancing approaches to build a more resilient government cybersecurity posture.

The event will cover how Federal agencies are evolving their cyber policies, strategies, risk management approaches, and priorities to guard against increasingly sophisticated adversaries and mitigate the impact of attacks.

Cyber Central will also review the cyber EO’s one-year anniversary, how government and industry can unite to strengthen the Federal government’s cyber approaches, what proactive steps IT leaders can take to mitigate threats and tackle cyber incidents before they happen, the latest buzz on CDM, zero trust, FedRAMP modernization, and more.

And of course, we will also honor the winners of our Cyber Defender Awards.

As we return to in-person events, MeriTalk is committed to providing a safe and healthy atmosphere for our guests. All registered attendees are required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (digital accepted), upon entry to the event.

Do you have what it takes to win a Cyber Defender Award? Do you want to recognize a colleague? Submit a nomination today.