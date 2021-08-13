John Costello has a new position at the Office of the National Cyber Director, serving as chief of staff, according to his LinkedIn.

The Office of the National Cyber Director was established by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. The new office aims to help coordinate Federal cybersecurity policy and strategy.

The man in charge of this office is Chris Inglis – the nation’s first-ever national cyber director. The Senate confirmed Inglis on June 17, making him President Biden’s top advisor for cybersecurity.

Costello took on his new role at Inglis’s office in July, previously serving as deputy executive director of the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission and senior advisor at WestExec Advisors.

Costello also served as the deputy assistant secretary of intelligence and security at the Department of Commerce from 2020 to 2021 and served in another stint at the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission as senior director and lead for Task Force Two from 2019 to 2020.

Additionally, Costello has served in a number of roles at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), including senior advisor to the director of CISA; director of the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans; and senior advisor to assistant secretary for cybersecurity and communications.