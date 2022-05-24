The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has updated its Medicare.gov website, creating an optimized customer experience (CX) and making it easier for millions of Americans to find providers and health and drug coverage plans.

Creation of the new user-friendly website was based on consumer feedback, placing the most sought-after information prominently on the homepage.

“CMS is making Medicare.gov easier to use and more helpful for people seeking to understand their Medicare coverage, which is an essential part of staying hea­­lthy,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a press release. “We are committed to listening to the people we serve as we design and deliver new, personalized online resources and expanded customer support options for people with Medicare coverage and those who support them.”

The agency has been updating the Medicare.gov website since 2021, rolling out new enhancements such as the redesign of the “Get started with Medicare” section and the implementation of a modern, consistent header.

The latest update – which launched on May 18 – redesigned the website’s homepage and added more detailed pricing information about Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) Policies, making it easier for users to compare Medigap plan costs and coverage options.

CMS said it plans to roll out more updates to the website in “the next few months to streamline the Medicare Plan Finder landing page and the Medicare Account landing page, and align the look and feel with the new homepage.”

“CMS continues to use feedback from Medicare.gov users, along with human-centered design principles, to explore and plan future enhancements to the website and is committed to expanding personalization to create an optimized customer experience for people with Medicare and those who help them,” CMS said.