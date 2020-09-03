CMMC-AB Adds Two New Board Members

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors on Sept. 2, a move which comes just months after the board’s establishment in January. Sheryl Hanchar and Charlie Williams, Jr. were added to the board to serve terms beginning immediately, a CMMC-AB news release said.

Hanchar, a veteran of the war in Iraq, is the vice president and CISO at Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, where she leads the company’s programs in Information Security and Governance as well as Risk and Compliance.

Williams started his career as a civilian in the Air Force’s acquisition community and is the president of CWilliams, a company focused on providing advice and support to the defense industry. Formerly, Williams directed the Defense Contract Management Agency.

“We are delighted to add these two members of the national defense community to our board. Both individuals are distinguished veterans who’ve served our country, and who bring tremendous cyber security, defense acquisition, and industry expertise,” said CMMC-AB Board Chair Ty Schieber, in the news release.