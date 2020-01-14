CIGIE Announces Website to Track IG Job Vacancies

The Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) announced today the release of a new website that will track which Inspector General (IG) positions are currently vacant and for how long they have been vacant.

“When we launched Oversight.gov in 2018, our vision was to create a centralized and robust source of information about the 74 Federal Inspectors General. The vacancy tracker is just one of our planned enhancements to Oversight.gov,” said CIGIE Chair and Department of Justice Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz in a statement.

Currently, there are 11 IG vacancies – this includes nine that require Presidential appointment and Senate confirmation and five vacancies that have been open for longer than two years.

The new tracker received bipartisan support from the Senate and House Appropriations Subcommittees on Financial Services and General Government. The subcommittees provided $2 million in funding for FY2019 and $1 million in FY2020 to improve Oversight.gov as a “good government and transparency tool.” CIGIE noted that the tracking tool is merely one part of a larger enhancement plan, which will also include a database of all open OIG recommendations.