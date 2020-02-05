CIA Soliciting Feedback on Draft RFP for Cloud Contract, Report Says

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has issued a draft request for proposal (RFP) for its Commercial Cloud Enterprise (C2E) contract, according to a report by Nextgov.

According to the report, CIA is asking for industry feedback on the draft RFP through Feb. 24, and could ask for contract bids in the spring. It also says the RFP indicates CIA envisions a multi-award commercial cloud contract with a five-year base period, and two five-year option periods. The draft RFP does not put a dollar value on the contract.

Reports published over the past year have put the potential value of the C2E contract at $10 billion or more. The CIA, on behalf of itself and other intelligence agencies, awarded a single-service provider cloud contract valued at $600 million.