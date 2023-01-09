The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) announced on Jan. 5 its launch of a new hiring portal to help streamline how the agency attracts new talent.

The new hiring portal – dubbed MyLINK – allows prospective applicants to express interest in the type of agency work that best suits their expertise.

CIA Director William Burns expressed high hopes for the new portal.

“The CIA is committed to recruiting a diverse workforce of the highest caliber talent, and it is my hope that changes in our application process will make CIA an even more attractive place for those who are interested in public service and specifically the unique opportunities offered by working at CIA,” stated Burns.

The web-based portal will allow people to choose up to four different positions they think would best suit them, and then have a CIA recruiter follow up if the candidate possesses the skills the agency is looking for. Based on the results of that interaction, the CIA may ask a candidate for a formal application.

Current open positions at the agency range include law, finance, and project management, among others.