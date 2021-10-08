As part of a broader effort to enhance national security efforts at the agency, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) announced the creation of a new chief technology officer (CTO) position, and a new Transnational and Technology Mission Center.

Creation of the CTO position and new mission center is a result of strategic reviews CIA Director William J. Burns launched in the spring that focused on “China, technology, people, and partnerships,” according to a CIA press release.

The Transnational and Technology Mission Center “will address global issues critical to US competitiveness – including new and emerging technologies, economic security, climate change, and global health,” the agency said.

Additionally, the CIA announced it is launching a Technology Fellows program to bring experts into the agency for one or two years of service.

“Throughout our history, CIA has stepped up to meet whatever challenges come our way…. And now facing our toughest geopolitical test in a new era of great power rivalry, CIA will be at the forefront of this effort,” Burns told the CIA workforce. “There’s no doubt we have the talent for the job. And with the right approach, and the right structure in place, I know we’ll help ensure American leadership and American success on the global stage for decades to come.”

CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen is tasked with overseeing the new changes.