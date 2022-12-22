The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has appointed Randy Nixon director for the agency’s open-source enterprise, according to a Dec. 21 LinkedIn post.

Nixon has worked at the CIA for over four years. In this new role, Nixon will lead the intelligence agency’s effort to build world-class capabilities to achieve its vision of open-source intelligence.

“This is an exciting time for the world of open source intelligence, where we are seeing real digital transformation in action, including advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, human language translation models, data analytics, and much more,” said Jennifer Ewbank, the deputy director for Digital Innovation at the CIA.

“CIA’s Open Source Enterprise is committed to building world-class capabilities … and Randy is the leader to make that happen,” Ewbank added.

Most recently, Nixon served as the director of the digital futures division within the CIA’s directorate of digital innovation, where he focused on deepening the CIA’s partnerships with the U.S. private sector, bringing in cutting-edge technology to power the agency’s mission, and streamlining its technology acquisitions process. Before that, Nixon also served as the director of the CIA’s office of advanced analytics.

“As a career intelligence analyst, whose recent roles inside the CIA have been right at the nexus of mission and technology, Randy brings passion, energy, and vision to this new position,” said Ewbank.