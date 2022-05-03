The CIA has named Nand Mulchandani to serve as the agency’s first-ever chief technology officer (CTO), CIA Director William Burns announced on April 29.

In this new role, Mulchandani will ensure the agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further CIA’s mission.

Mulchandani has both private and public sector experience, with over 25 years of experience working in Silicon Valley as well as the Department of Defense (DoD).

“I am honored to join CIA in this role and look forward to working with the agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners,” Mulchandani said.

Most recently, Mulchandani served as the CTO and acting director of the DoD’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. He also co-founded and was CEO of several startups, including Oblix (acquired by Oracle), Determina (acquired by VMWare), OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix).

“Since my confirmation, I have prioritized focusing on technology and the new CTO position is a very important part of that effort. I am delighted Nand has joined our team and will bring his extensive experience to this crucial new role,” Burns said.