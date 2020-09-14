CenturyLink Changing Name to Lumen

Denver-based communications services provider CenturyLink said it is changing its name to Lumen Technologies. The company said the name change “brings a new focus to how it views the marketplace and the world with the purpose to further human progress through technology,” said Jeff Storey, Lumen CEO. “Our people are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology. Lumen is all about enabling the amazing potential of our customers, by utilizing our technology platform, our people, and our relationships with customers and partners.” Lumen said it is dedicated to leading enterprises “through the challenges and opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution.” It continued, “the 4th Industrial Revolution represents the latest technological shift to change how everyone lives, works and thrives. At its core, this new age requires companies to effectively acquire, analyze and act upon their data to stay ahead of the curve and to be competitive.”