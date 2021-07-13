According to a notice of intent posted on the SAM website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to make sole-source contract awards to seven vendors to modernize its immunization information system (IIS).

The contracts are a part of the CDC’s data modernization initiative to achieve IIS modernization requirements. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for data modernization in the public health sector. Therefore, the CDC developed a roadmap for data modernization to drive action more efficiently, flexibly, rapidly, and positively in a post-COVID world.

The CDC will procure information technology services from IIS vendors to operate and maintain system changes made to IIS products to enable connectivity to the Immunization (IZ) Gateway, which provides a single connection point to all participating IIS. It will also enhance IIS products to support reporting external to the IZ Gateway.

In addition, the contracts will enhance IIS products to connect to new IZ Gateway functionality such as the multi-jurisdictional query function and data submission to CDC via the IZ Gateway.

The CDC plans to negotiate seven separate single-award sole-source contracts with the following vendors: HLN Consulting, Gainwell Technologies, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, Software Partners, Deloitte Consulting, Optimoz, and Myriddian.

The CDC selected these vendors under the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 because the vendors provide maintenance and system operations support to specific jurisdictions. But other vendors can submit proposals for consideration to the CDC by July 15. If the agency determines other vendors meet requirements, the CDC will conduct a competitive procurement.