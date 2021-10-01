The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking information on an app to electronically verify COVID-19 testing and vaccination status for CDC staff.

According to a request for information (RFI), the agency – with a roughly 25,000-person global workforce – said it was looking to “understand contractors’ capabilities to provide electronically verifiable vaccination record and/or electronically verifiable test results for CDC personnel.”

Further, CDC wants to understand contractors’ ability to import information to CDC personnel, which drive access requirements.

“CDC has travelers departing from various locations within the United States,” the RFI states. “CDC typically travels approximately 5,000 employees to foreign locations each year to a wide variety of locations.”

The RFI states that respondents should provide information on the following:

Product/service literature and specifications sheets for providing electronic verifiable test and vaccine proof services. They must specifically describe logistical and practical methods for receipt, storage, and communication of data from CDC and data supporting electronically verifiable proof of COVID-19 testing and vaccination from third party providers related to CDC personnel;

Information on the company’s line of products and market capabilities; and

Information on the company’s process and supplies required to provide and display electronic verifiable COVID-19 test results and vaccine record.

Responses for the RFI are due Oct. 5, 2021.