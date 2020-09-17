CBP Launches new Biometric Entry/Exit Information Website

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Office of Field Operations has launched its new biometrics entry/exit website to provide a communications channel for promoting facial recognition comparison technology and biometric information.

The website details how CBP will use biometric information to confirm traveler identity and where it is being deployed. CBP will use Facial Recognition for Entry at 18 airports in a total of 20 terminals, including four Preclearance locations. Biometric Exit will be deployed at 20 airports and in 21 terminals. Additionally, biometric technology will be used at seven seaports, in use by cruise lines, and along the southern border of the U.S. at pedestrian points-of-entry in Texas and Arizona, as well as one vehicle point-of-entry in Texas. It will also be used at one vehicle point-of-entry in Buffalo, N.Y.

“As a testament to CBP’s commitment to privacy protections, outlined in the DHS Fair Information Practice Principles, the website includes the current locations using facial comparison technology as well as information on how to request alternative screening and copies of CBP’s privacy signage on display,” DHS said in a press release.

DHS has sought out increasing its deployment of biometric technology and collecting biometric information in various forms, including earlier this month when DHS and its Citizenship and Immigration Services component agency proposed a rule that would expand the collection of biometrics data by roughly 2.17 million submissions annually.